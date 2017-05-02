County official: 'Devil's Elbow is gone'

County official: 'Devil's Elbow is gone'

A Pulaski County, Missouri, official said "Devil's Elbow is gone" during a county commission meeting Monday to assess record flooding in the region. Pulaski County Emergency Manager Lawson "Smitty" Smith made that pronouncement about the Route 66 village after the Big Piney River saw record flood levels, according to a report in the Waynesville Daily Guide .

