Central US to face ongoing severe wea...

Central US to face ongoing severe weather threat through end of week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: AccuWeather.com

The severe weather threat will continue over a portion of the central United States that was hit hard by violent storms earlier this week. Following multiple days under the threat of tornadoes, parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri will be at risk for severe thunderstorms that include the potential for a couple of isolated tornadoes on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 9 hr dale417 24,085
Victor arias of nixa Sat Pocohonta 3
Drivers License May 18 guest 1
cheating husband May 18 Mark 5
Pennington seed May 17 Anonymous 1
Moving to Springfield from Kansas May 17 Anonymous 4
POOR? Come to San Diego, Ca and get help! May 17 Anonymous 5
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Notre Dame
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC