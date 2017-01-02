Camdenton R-3 Joining Springfield Program
Earlier this week, the Camdenton R-3 Board of Education entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Springfield School District. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says the district is expanding their online course offering through a program they call LAUNCH.
Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
