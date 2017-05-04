Brad Pitt's Revealing Interview: 5 Th...

Brad Pitt's Revealing Interview: 5 Things We Learned

Wednesday May 3

Speaking to GQ, Brad Pitt talked giving up weed, how Jimi Hendrix may have written a song at his house, why he loves Frank Ocean Brad Pitt opened up about his divorce with Angelina Jolie , battles with alcoholism and the healing power of art in his wide-ranging new interview with GQ - his first since that headline-making split. But when he wasn't baring his soul, the War Machine star also revealed some quirkier details, including factoids about Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Lee Lewis and Frank Ocean.

