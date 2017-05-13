Baby otters make public debut at Brookfield Zoo

The pups, named Jack and Kate, are the first successful offspring of this species born at Brookfield Zoo. The pups' mother, Charlotte, arrived in June 2012 from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebraska, while the father, Benny, joined the zoo family from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri, in August 2004," according to a press release from the Chicago Zoological Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.