Arkansas man admits Missouri courthouse bomb threats

57 min ago

An Arkansas man faces up to a decade in federal prison now that he's admitted forcing a Missouri courthouse to be evacuated in hopes of canceling his own scheduled court hearings. Thirty-six-year-old Phillip Ray Robison Jr. of Hartford, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Friday in Springfield, Missouri, to a federal count of maliciously conveying false information related to explosive materials.

