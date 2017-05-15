Americas Incredible Pizza Company invests in Springfield Mo.
America's Incredible Pizza Company is slated to unveil its new corporate office located in the Twin Oaks office park at 909 E. Republic Road in Springfield in August 2017. The new 12,000 square foot, 2-story building will accommodate their 70+ corporate and call center employees that serve over 1200 employees worldwide.
