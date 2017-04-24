Uber operating in JC
In this photo taken Wednesday, March 1, 2017, is an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Uber began operating in Jefferson City at noon Monday, about a half-hour after Gov. Eric Greitens signed legislation regulating ride-hailing services statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Thomspon - Easy lay sleeps with marrie...
|9 hr
|YBaSlut
|2
|Anyone Know Hannah Elizabeth Gordon?
|23 hr
|Lilybabe
|4
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Sheila
|78
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Bartt Streeter
|23,797
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Apr 24
|Satan Is Defeated
|3
|Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE )
|Apr 23
|repent now
|7
|Christians of Springfield
|Apr 23
|repent now
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC