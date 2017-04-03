Strouse-DeMasters

Strouse-DeMasters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Tom and Kay Strouse of Sedalia announce the engagement of their daughter Kelly Elyse Strouse, of Kansas City to David Paul DeMasters, of Kansas City. DeMasters is the son of Steve and Kathy DeMasters of Sedalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Healthsmart benefit solutions not responding to... (Nov '13) 2 hr Underwhelmed 3
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 3 hr IsAys Buddy 23,607
Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16) 16 hr BLS 15
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Apr 7 Halve 68
I just finish the book about the Springfield 3... (Dec '15) Apr 4 4chan 54
High schooler with mower wanted: Apr 4 Pass 1
Poll What do you think of the Springfield police? (Mar '13) Apr 4 Monkeymann 33
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC