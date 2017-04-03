Strouse-DeMasters
Tom and Kay Strouse of Sedalia announce the engagement of their daughter Kelly Elyse Strouse, of Kansas City to David Paul DeMasters, of Kansas City. DeMasters is the son of Steve and Kathy DeMasters of Sedalia.
