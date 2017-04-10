Senator McCaskill's town hall tour, Hillary Clinton's trying to convince you she's okay, and more.
Senator McCaskill: Senator McCaskill is on a town hall tour, she'll be swinging thru Springfield tomorrow morning. She's touting that she's visiting counties that voted for Trump, so she's not afraid of opposition... but the thing is every county in Missouri voted for Trump except for three .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|50 min
|Joe
|23,633
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Naughty Nan
|70
|What do you think
|Wed
|He is a strange c...
|1
|Healthsmart benefit solutions not responding to... (Nov '13)
|Apr 10
|Underwhelmed
|3
|Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16)
|Apr 9
|BLS
|15
|I just finish the book about the Springfield 3... (Dec '15)
|Apr 4
|4chan
|54
|High schooler with mower wanted:
|Apr 4
|Pass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC