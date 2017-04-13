Novaseek Research Announces Partnership with CoxHealth to Advance Biomedical and Clinical Research

Novaseek Research Inc, a health IT for life sciences company, today announced it has partnered with CoxHealth, one of the nation's top 100 integrated health systems, to support and expand biomedical and clinical research activity. Through this collaboration, CoxHealth and Novaseek will utilize Novaseek's Clinical Data Network for Research platform to procure, with patient consent and authorization, biospecimens and associated real world clinical data in pursuit of accelerating medical innovation.

