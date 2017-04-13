Novaseek Research Announces Partnersh...

Novaseek Research Announces Partnership with CoxHealth to Advance Biomedical and Clinical Research

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Novaseek Research Inc, a health IT for life sciences company, today announced it has partnered with CoxHealth, one of the nation's top 100 integrated health systems, to support and expand biomedical and clinical research activity. Through this collaboration, CoxHealth and Novaseek will utilize Novaseek's Clinical Data Network for Research platform to procure, with patient consent and authorization, biospecimens and associated real world clinical data in pursuit of accelerating medical innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 4 hr Ken 23,636
Springfield nature center deer hunting 6 hr anonymous 1
the x-spot! (Mar '14) 14 hr Naughty Nan 70
What do you think Wed He is a strange c... 1
Healthsmart benefit solutions not responding to... (Nov '13) Apr 10 Underwhelmed 3
Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16) Apr 9 BLS 15
I just finish the book about the Springfield 3... (Dec '15) Apr 4 4chan 54
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC