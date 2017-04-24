New

Webster County Citizen

The Lester R. Bryant Scholars Pre-Admissions Program encourages young people from rural backgrounds, who are interested in practicing medicine in a small community, to pursue a medical education. The program aims to address the critical shortage of physicians in rural areas by increasing enrollment of rural medical students, offering them hands-on learning experiences, and preparing them to return to rural Missouri to practice medicine.

