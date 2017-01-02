New Williamstown ZBA Continues Hearing on Lehovec Property HotelApril 24, 2017 | 01:02AM0 Comments
The Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday decided to continue its hearing on issuing special permits to allow a 77-room hotel at 562 Main St. At the end of a marathon meeting marked by repeated concerns from neighboring residents, the ZBA voted to hold a site visit before its May 18 meeting, at which it hopes to conclude its deliberations. Local hotelier Vipul "Vinny" Patel is seeking the town's permission to construct a three-story hotel on the parcel known as the Lehovec property, next to the former Agway that currently is being converted to an Aubuchon Hardware location.
