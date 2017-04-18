Mom's viral post explains why she teaches son not to share
Alanya Kolberg of Springfield, Missouri recently shared a story to Facebook explaining a day at the park during which strangers asked to share her son's toys Kolberg felt her son was uncomfortable, and told him it was okay to say 'no' when he doesn't want to share Others criticized this scenario, saying Kolberg was being 'dramatic' and that her son won't learn how to 'make friends' with that attitude The old saying teaches us that 'sharing is caring,' but could that actually be a damaging mindset? One mom thinks so, and her viral story about teaching her son not to share has the internet split about what really matters when it comes to sharing.
