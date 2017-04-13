Lyft Could Return to St. Louis Thanks...

Lyft Could Return to St. Louis Thanks to Passage of Bill Authorizing Ride-Sharing

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: River Front Times

More than three years after Lyft launched in St. Louis, only to be shut down by a lawsuit from the Metropolitan Taxicab Commission and a city judge, the ride-sharing service could make a triumphant return.

