KTTS/Springfield Morning Co-Host Cash...

KTTS/Springfield Morning Co-Host Cash Williams Repays Bet As 'Cash The Giraffe'

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

SCRIPPS Country KTTS/SPRINGFIELD, MO morning co-host CASH WILLIAMS spent the morning as a wet giraffe TODAY as the result of a lost wager with his co-host, SUMMER STEVENS. It seems that WILLIAMS was so convinced APRIL THE GIRAFFE was not at all pregnant -- and was only an elaborate APRIL FOOL'S DAY joke -- that he made a bet with STEVENS, with the loser being required to stand at a busy intersection during morning drive wearing a giraffe suite and holding a sign declaring they were wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 5 hr Santa Christ 23,790
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) 9 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 11
Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE ) Wed Olddogs Buddy 4
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Wed erk333 72
Crossdressers in springfield want to talk (Mar '15) Wed Dabdude 33
Any rehabs Apr 18 Randy 1
Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT) Apr 18 Rusty 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC