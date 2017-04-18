KTTS/Springfield Morning Co-Host Cash Williams Repays Bet As 'Cash The Giraffe'

SCRIPPS Country KTTS/SPRINGFIELD, MO morning co-host CASH WILLIAMS spent the morning as a wet giraffe TODAY as the result of a lost wager with his co-host, SUMMER STEVENS. It seems that WILLIAMS was so convinced APRIL THE GIRAFFE was not at all pregnant -- and was only an elaborate APRIL FOOL'S DAY joke -- that he made a bet with STEVENS, with the loser being required to stand at a busy intersection during morning drive wearing a giraffe suite and holding a sign declaring they were wrong.

