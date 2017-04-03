in the Interest of and v. G.M.H., Res...

in the Interest of and v. G.M.H., Respondent, and J.D.H., Respondent/Appellant.

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: FindLaw

IN THE INTEREST OF: J.M.H. and A.M.E.H., Minors R.J.L. AND T.N.L., Petitioners/Respondents, v. G.M.H., Respondent, J.D.H., Respondent/Appellant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 6 hr Rusty Shaffer 23,551
the x-spot! (Mar '14) 22 hr Halve 68
Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16) Thu Truth_Seeker 12
I just finish the book about the Springfield 3... (Dec '15) Apr 4 4chan 54
High schooler with mower wanted: Apr 4 Pass 1
Poll What do you think of the Springfield police? (Mar '13) Apr 4 Monkeymann 33
Three Missing Women Fresh Start (Dec '11) Apr 4 Monkeymann 149
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,137,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC