If you love falling asleep to the sound of rain hitting the roof, put a cot in the Cloud House
If you're looking for an easy way to water your plants, build this shed and then just sit and rock. Take a seat in one of two rocking chairs in an open shed under a permanent cloud in Farmer's Park in Springfield, Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|13 min
|Olddogsformerbest...
|23,635
|Springfield nature center deer hunting
|17 min
|anonymous
|1
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|Naughty Nan
|70
|What do you think
|Wed
|He is a strange c...
|1
|Healthsmart benefit solutions not responding to... (Nov '13)
|Apr 10
|Underwhelmed
|3
|Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16)
|Apr 9
|BLS
|15
|I just finish the book about the Springfield 3... (Dec '15)
|Apr 4
|4chan
|54
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC