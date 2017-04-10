If you love falling asleep to the sou...

If you love falling asleep to the sound of rain hitting the roof, put a cot in the Cloud House

If you're looking for an easy way to water your plants, build this shed and then just sit and rock. Take a seat in one of two rocking chairs in an open shed under a permanent cloud in Farmer's Park in Springfield, Missouri.

