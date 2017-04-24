Gaming the System: How One Manufactur...

Gaming the System: How One Manufacturing Company Saved Itself With Radical Transparency

There are three basic conditions if you want to work for Jack Stack, and they go for everybody from senior executives down to the people who clean his company's bathrooms. The first is you have to learn how to read and understand the company's financials, the second is you really have to believe there is no "I" in "team," and the third is you have to get into the habit of asking, "What could go wrong, and what are we going to do when it does?" Stack, 68, is the CEO and co-founder of SRC Holdings, a Springfield, Missouri, company owned entirely by its 1,600 employees.

