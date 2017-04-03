Diverging diamond construction to start Wednesday

This map shows Phase 1 of the diverging diamond project, which starts Wednesday, at the K-113 and K-18 interchange, During the entire project, northbound and southbound K-113 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a posted 25-mph Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday on the diverging diamond interchange project at the Seth Child Road and Fort Riley Boulevard interchange. Public works director Rob Ott said KDOT officials have told the city that the interchange should be open to traffic in October or November.

