Diverging diamond construction to sta...

Diverging diamond construction to start Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Manhattan Mercury

This map shows Phase 1 of the diverging diamond project, which starts Wednesday, at the K-113 and K-18 interchange, During the entire project, northbound and southbound K-113 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a posted 25-mph Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday on the diverging diamond interchange project at the Seth Child Road and Fort Riley Boulevard interchange. Public works director Rob Ott said KDOT officials have told the city that the interchange should be open to traffic in October or November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 4 min Rusty 23,528
the x-spot! (Mar '14) 8 hr Halve 68
Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16) Thu Truth_Seeker 12
I just finish the book about the Springfield 3... (Dec '15) Apr 4 4chan 54
High schooler with mower wanted: Apr 4 Pass 1
Poll What do you think of the Springfield police? (Mar '13) Apr 4 Monkeymann 33
Three Missing Women Fresh Start (Dec '11) Apr 4 Monkeymann 149
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC