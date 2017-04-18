Crime 9 mins ago 3:58 p.m.Dozens of M...

Crime 9 mins ago 3:58 p.m.Dozens of Mo. teens' phones seized in child porn investigation

Police seized dozens of Nixa Junior High School students' cellphones Thursday after images of possible child pornography were shared among students, according to a statement from the city of Nixa, which is located south of Springfield. The statement said police had probable cause to seize the phones, and as of early Friday, the phones had not been searched.

