Crime 13 mins ago 3:54 p.m.Mother of Hailey Owens asks prosecutor to drop death penalty

The News-Leader reported earlier this year that Craig Wood - the man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering 10-year-old Hailey in 2014 - is willing to spend the rest of his life in prison if, in exchange, the Greene County prosecutor drops his pursuit of the death penalty. "I don't want to go through the trial because I don't want to relive the nightmare," Barfield said.

