Crime 13 mins ago 3:54 p.m.Mother of ...

Crime 13 mins ago 3:54 p.m.Mother of Hailey Owens asks prosecutor to drop death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The News-Leader reported earlier this year that Craig Wood - the man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering 10-year-old Hailey in 2014 - is willing to spend the rest of his life in prison if, in exchange, the Greene County prosecutor drops his pursuit of the death penalty. "I don't want to go through the trial because I don't want to relive the nightmare," Barfield said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE ) 13 hr repent now 7
Christians of Springfield 13 hr repent now 3
Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT) 13 hr repent now 7
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 16 hr Funny puppy 23,793
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) Apr 21 HOLLA ISABELLA 11
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Apr 19 erk333 72
Crossdressers in springfield want to talk (Mar '15) Apr 19 Dabdude 33
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC