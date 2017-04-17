Cooper Robertson selected for plannin...

Cooper Robertson selected for planning of Drury's growing campus

56 min ago Read more: University Business

The acclaimed architecture and urban design firm Cooper Robertson has announced its selection to develop a new vision, and master plan in support of that vision, for Drury University, as the leading academic institution opens a new chapter in its history. The master-planning initiative, which will help reshape and enhance the Drury University campus and its surroundings, is part of a three-pronged action plan under way at the 3,570-student, private liberal arts college in Springfield, Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Springfield, MO

