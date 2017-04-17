Chris Lusvardi Named Editor Of Seed T...

Chris Lusvardi Named Editor Of Seed Today Magazine

CHRIS LUSVARDI NAMED EDITOR OF SEED TODAY MAGAZINE Apr. 18, 2017 Source: Seed Today Magazine news release Seed Today Publisher Deb Coontz today announced the appointment of Chris Lusvardi as Seed Today editor. He will replace Joe Funk who will semi-retire and move to the newly created role of Executive Editor.

