Chris Lusvardi Named Editor Of Seed Today Magazine
CHRIS LUSVARDI NAMED EDITOR OF SEED TODAY MAGAZINE Apr. 18, 2017 Source: Seed Today Magazine news release Seed Today Publisher Deb Coontz today announced the appointment of Chris Lusvardi as Seed Today editor. He will replace Joe Funk who will semi-retire and move to the newly created role of Executive Editor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|36 min
|Alternative Facts
|23,681
|Jennifer Thomspon - Easy lay sleeps with marrie...
|5 hr
|ShayP
|1
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Kyle Butrick
|71
|Crossdressers in springfield want to talk (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Kyle Butrick
|31
|417 Northside (May '13)
|Sun
|Rob417
|58
|Christians of Springfield
|Sun
|Easter Bunny says
|2
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Apr 14
|Hezekiah Mustafa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC