CAPNCM Honors Program Coordinator

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri recently presented Kim Swaney, WIOA Youth Program Coordinator at Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, with the Outstanding Service to Community Action Award on April 5 at the Missouri CAN Annual Conference in Springfield.

