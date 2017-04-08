Birthplace of Route 66 Festival annou...

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival announces additions

Saturday Apr 8

Organizers for rapidly growing Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield, Missouri, announced several new features, including the giveaway of a 1932 Ford Roadster custom-built during the event. The car will be called the Mother Roadster.

