Bank robber seeks maximum punishment ...

Bank robber seeks maximum punishment at his favorite federal prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABA Journal

A 65-year-old bank robber told a federal judge in Florida on Thursday that he didn't like life outside of prison and he wanted the maximum sentence. Chris Peak said he wanted to serve the time at his favorite federal prison and he hoped to die there, the Sun Sentine l reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 25 min Rusty 23,521
the x-spot! (Mar '14) 7 hr Halve 68
Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16) Thu Truth_Seeker 12
I just finish the book about the Springfield 3... (Dec '15) Apr 4 4chan 54
High schooler with mower wanted: Apr 4 Pass 1
Poll What do you think of the Springfield police? (Mar '13) Apr 4 Monkeymann 33
Three Missing Women Fresh Start (Dec '11) Apr 4 Monkeymann 149
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC