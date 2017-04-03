Bank robber seeks maximum punishment at his favorite federal prison
A 65-year-old bank robber told a federal judge in Florida on Thursday that he didn't like life outside of prison and he wanted the maximum sentence. Chris Peak said he wanted to serve the time at his favorite federal prison and he hoped to die there, the Sun Sentine l reports.
Comments
