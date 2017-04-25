April 25, 2017 - City Utilities of Springfield, Mo., to partner on...
City Utilities of Springfield, Missouri, will partner with an energy storage company called NorthStar on a pilot utility-scale energy storage project that will look at the ability of a large battery pack to help meet the demand for energy during times of peak power usage. The $1 million project will be one of the first such storage systems - if not the first - in the Midwest, said Joel Alexander, manager of communications at the public power utility, in an April 25 interview with the American Public Power Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|Sheila
|78
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|Bartt Streeter
|23,803
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Mon
|Satan Is Defeated
|3
|Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE )
|Apr 23
|repent now
|7
|Christians of Springfield
|Apr 23
|repent now
|3
|Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT)
|Apr 23
|repent now
|7
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC