April 25, 2017 - City Utilities of Springfield, Mo., to partner on...

City Utilities of Springfield, Missouri, will partner with an energy storage company called NorthStar on a pilot utility-scale energy storage project that will look at the ability of a large battery pack to help meet the demand for energy during times of peak power usage. The $1 million project will be one of the first such storage systems - if not the first - in the Midwest, said Joel Alexander, manager of communications at the public power utility, in an April 25 interview with the American Public Power Association.

