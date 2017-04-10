A Jesuit priest compared Dr. Dao's United Airlines experience to...
Areal Flood Warning issued April 17 at 4:49AM CDT expiring April 17 at 11:45AM CDT in effect for: Barry, McDonald, Newton Taxes: Tax day is tomorrow and over the weekend people were calling for President Trump to release his tax information. A couple said they were on their way to Cosa Rica and someone was laying in their seats, so they sat somewhere else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|Richards Ghost
|23,666
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|14 hr
|Kyle Butrick
|71
|Crossdressers in springfield want to talk (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Kyle Butrick
|31
|417 Northside (May '13)
|16 hr
|Rob417
|58
|Christians of Springfield
|Sun
|Easter Bunny says
|2
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Apr 14
|Hezekiah Mustafa
|2
|Where can I find heroin (Jan '15)
|Apr 14
|Betta
|19
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC