4-year-old falls out of back of bus in Harrison
A four-year-old girl is at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri recovering tonight, after she was somehow able to unlatch the back door of the bus she was on, before tumbling onto the pavement below. Ryan Ciampoli, a licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter with Crawford County, was driving behind the bus on Highway 65 in Harrison when the back door of the bus flung open.
