04.14.17 Nick Reed HR 3: The DAV15 mins ago
Dana Loesch is coming to Springfield, MO! Loesch will be joining us May 19th in Bass Pro Shops! Want to win tickets or want more information? Visit ksgf.com ! The DAV joins Nick Reed for HOUR 3 - Jack Buckley and Rick Polk talk about the new store location and some of the needs that the DAV have.
