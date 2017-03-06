This is the deadliest time of the yea...

This is the deadliest time of the year for teen drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley News Live

"Prom to graduation season is statistically one of the deadliest times of the year for that age group," said Kurt Larson about teenagers during the spring and summer while celebrating. Larson is a practicing attorney in Springfield, Missouri who represents victims of alcohol and drug related crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 1 hr Monkeymannequin 18,054
holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14) Mon Zerorat16 76
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Mar 4 BBB 67
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) Mar 3 Santa Christ 22,956
News Trump's joint session address, Springfield PD a... Mar 3 BLS 1
nude clubs (Apr '11) Feb 26 Rusty 16
the fruit of my loins Feb 25 Royalty 5
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Greene County was issued at March 08 at 3:15AM CST

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC