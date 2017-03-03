Thieves steal mascot costumes, traile...

Thieves steal mascot costumes, trailer worth $100,000

Thieves stole a trailer from a hotel parking lot in Springfield, Missouri. The costumes inside were part of a mascot program to help sick kids in area hospitals.

