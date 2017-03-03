Thieves steal mascot costumes, trailer worth $100,000
Thieves stole a trailer from a hotel parking lot in Springfield, Missouri. The costumes inside were part of a mascot program to help sick kids in area hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|48 min
|Rusty
|23,328
|Best transmission shop in Springfield and why?
|1 hr
|anonymous
|2
|john stevens (Dec '09)
|Wed
|A fan
|5
|Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Samsung
|20
|Billy Long is Gambling in Vegas rather than mee... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|observer
|16
|End or Reform Topic
|Mar 26
|Carnac the Magnif...
|1
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Mar 23
|The Protector
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC