The Contradictory Al Taylor

Saturday Mar 4

Al Taylor's painting practice - an undertaking whose success was tied to its degree of artlessness - seemed to court, if not the "death of painting," then a refutation of the traditional hierarchy that places painting at the top of the heap. Al Taylor, "Untitled" , alkyd and oil on canvas, 60 x 84 inches Al Taylor, an artist who died of lung cancer in 1999 at the age of 51, was much better known in Europe during his lifetime than in the US, where he was born in Springfield, Missouri, in 1948.

