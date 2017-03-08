SXSW First Look: Erin Lee Carr's HBO ...

SXSW First Look: Erin Lee Carr's HBO Doc 'Mommy Dead and Dearest'

The new documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest recounts the stranger-than-fiction story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter Gypsy Rose, who was implicated in her mother's 2015 murder. The HBO Documentary film, which will debut March 11 at the South by Southwest Film Festival and then begin airing May 15 on HBO, is not only the latest example in the growing genre of true-crime docs, but is also a particularly gothic entry, sort of a low-down Ozarks version of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

