Supervisor, Gas Plant Operations

Supervisor, Gas Plant Operations

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Engineering Times

Associated Electric is currently seeking applicants for a Supervisor, Gas Plant Operations position within the Power Production division in Springfield, Missouri. This position provides assistance to the Manager, Gas Plant Operations in managing the combustion turbine fleet and their associated contracts, including managing outage planning, long range maintenance plans, O&M budgets, strategic planning and supervising personnel .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Engineering Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 1 hr FeelingThePain 23,028
Old Photos of Cox North Hospital (Apr '06) 13 hr Eltonjohn90 3
Where can I find heroin (Jan '15) Wed Harold Palmer 17
Buckhorn Wed Curve on fleek 5
Chris Green is wanted (Apr '12) Tue Might know 3
Low Cost eD treatment by MD in Springfield MO Mar 14 SPC 2
Phentermine (Sep '15) Mar 14 SPC 5
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC