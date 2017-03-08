Springfield woman accused of trying t...

Springfield woman accused of trying to rob woman near Columbia pharmacy

Wednesday Mar 8

A Springfield, Missouri woman is in the Boone County Jail after being accused of trying to rob a woman near a Columbia pharmacy. Columbia police responded to the Walgreen's Pharmacy in the 200 block of East Broadway for a robbery investigation just after 2:30 p.m Tuesday.

