Springfield woman accused of trying to rob woman near Columbia pharmacy
A Springfield, Missouri woman is in the Boone County Jail after being accused of trying to rob a woman near a Columbia pharmacy. Columbia police responded to the Walgreen's Pharmacy in the 200 block of East Broadway for a robbery investigation just after 2:30 p.m Tuesday.
