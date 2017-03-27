Police: Beaten man arrives at hospita...

Police: Beaten man arrives at hospital with mouth glued shut

Friday Mar 24 Read more: KFVS12

Police say a man arrived at a Missouri hospital with his lips apparently glued together after coming under attack from several people in an ongoing dispute. Lt. Tad Peters says the man showed up Thursday at a hospital the Springfield, Missouri, suffering from injuries consistent with having his mouth glued shut.

