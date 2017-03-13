Native Americans march to the White House in spiritual battle against pipeline
On a cold rainy morning, members of the American Indian tribes shouted "Water is sacred" and "Keep it in the soil; can't drink oil" as they marched toward the White House. The Friday protest against the Dakota Access pipeline included hundreds of Native Americans, some dressed in traditional feather headbands and ponchos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|1 min
|Richard The Real ...
|18,329
|Buckhorn
|26 min
|Dat curve doe
|3
|Where can I find heroin (Jan '15)
|20 hr
|YourAverageAddict
|15
|Best transmission shop in Springfield and why?
|21 hr
|Guest
|1
|Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Youknowwho
|19
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|Mar 10
|Love me some goo goo
|22,957
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Mar 8
|VeryConcerned
|77
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC