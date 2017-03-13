Native Americans march to the White H...

Native Americans march to the White House in spiritual battle against pipeline

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Deseret News

On a cold rainy morning, members of the American Indian tribes shouted "Water is sacred" and "Keep it in the soil; can't drink oil" as they marched toward the White House. The Friday protest against the Dakota Access pipeline included hundreds of Native Americans, some dressed in traditional feather headbands and ponchos.

