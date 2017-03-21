Missouri's Millennium Brokers Joins Insurance Agency Alliance
Millennium Brokers LLC in Springfield, Mo., has joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance , a network of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Millennium Brokers is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2016 that specializes in auto, home and life insurance.
