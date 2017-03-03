Missouri House vote on the PDMP, Springfield Schools will be asking...
Springfield city council elections: In November citizens in Missouri passed new campaign finance laws and it has affected may of the Springfield City council candidates- making them return money back to donors. Springfield School Board Election: On Tuesday if you live in the Springfield Public Schools district you will be voting on increasing your property taxes.
