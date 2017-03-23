Make it rain as you sit on rocking ch...

Make it rain as you sit on rocking chairs inside the Cloud House

Not far from the hustle and bustle of Farmers Park in Springfield, Missouri, the Cloud House is a getaway spot where anyone can sit and enjoy a few moments of peace and relaxation as you listen to the sound of a gentle rain, as if you were sitting on the porch of a rural farm away from it all. Designer Matthew Mazzotta developed the idea for the Cloud House during a two-month artist residency at Farmers Park.

