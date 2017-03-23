Make it rain as you sit on rocking chairs inside the Cloud House

Not far from the hustle and bustle of Farmers Park in Springfield, Missouri, the Cloud House is a getaway spot where anyone can sit and enjoy a few moments of peace and relaxation as you listen to the sound of a gentle rain, as if you were sitting on the porch of a rural farm away from it all. Designer Matthew Mazzotta developed the idea for the Cloud House during a two-month artist residency at Farmers Park.

