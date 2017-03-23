Make it rain as you sit on rocking chairs inside the Cloud House
Not far from the hustle and bustle of Farmers Park in Springfield, Missouri, the Cloud House is a getaway spot where anyone can sit and enjoy a few moments of peace and relaxation as you listen to the sound of a gentle rain, as if you were sitting on the porch of a rural farm away from it all. Designer Matthew Mazzotta developed the idea for the Cloud House during a two-month artist residency at Farmers Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Richard The One A...
|23,219
|Social Security Office Complaints
|18 hr
|The Protector
|1
|Springfields Small Business Issue's
|Wed
|Pity
|1
|best the tattoo shop in town?
|Mar 21
|tattsmcgee
|1
|Hard as a rock lady's need your help today
|Mar 21
|milfmaster
|6
|Where can I find heroin (Jan '15)
|Mar 19
|USA lady
|18
|ANR (adult nursing relationship) (Jan '15)
|Mar 19
|Jmsgirl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC