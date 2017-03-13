Local Homeschool Boys Varsity Basketb...

Local Homeschool Boys Varsity Basketball Team wins championship - WIBW

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HomeSchoolBuzz.com

Local Homeschool Boys Varsity Basketball Team wins championship WIBW SPRINGFIELD, Missouri - Manhattan CHIEF, the basketball team of Christian Homes In Educational Fellowship, won the boys varsity large program Division II-C championship at the National Christian Homeschool Championships in Springfield,

Start the conversation, or Read more at HomeSchoolBuzz.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 25 min Incredible 23,096
Where can I find heroin (Jan '15) 1 hr USA lady 18
ANR (adult nursing relationship) (Jan '15) 10 hr Jmsgirl 2
Old Photos of Cox North Hospital (Apr '06) Fri olddog 4
Buckhorn Mar 15 Curve on fleek 5
Chris Green is wanted (Apr '12) Mar 14 Might know 3
Low Cost eD treatment by MD in Springfield MO Mar 14 SPC 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,666,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC