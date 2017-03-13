Local Homeschool Boys Varsity Basketball Team wins championship - WIBW
Local Homeschool Boys Varsity Basketball Team wins championship WIBW SPRINGFIELD, Missouri - Manhattan CHIEF, the basketball team of Christian Homes In Educational Fellowship, won the boys varsity large program Division II-C championship at the National Christian Homeschool Championships in Springfield,
