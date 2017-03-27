KQRA/Springfield, MO Moves Robert 'Ba...

KQRA/Springfield, MO Moves Robert 'Baden' Page to Afternoons

WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Active Rock KQRA /SPRINGFIELD, MO has upped weekend/part-time talent ROBERT "BADEN" PAGE to full-time afternoons replacing former MD SEAN KNIGHT who will continue with MID-WEST sister station Rhythmic Top 40 KOSP for nights. KQRA PD SHADOW said, "Currently KQRA is without an MD/APD so I'm doing it all.

