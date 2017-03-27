KQRA/Springfield, MO Moves Robert 'Baden' Page to Afternoons
WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Active Rock KQRA /SPRINGFIELD, MO has upped weekend/part-time talent ROBERT "BADEN" PAGE to full-time afternoons replacing former MD SEAN KNIGHT who will continue with MID-WEST sister station Rhythmic Top 40 KOSP for nights. KQRA PD SHADOW said, "Currently KQRA is without an MD/APD so I'm doing it all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|21 min
|trollette2014
|23,311
|john stevens (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|A fan
|5
|Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11)
|21 hr
|Samsung
|20
|Billy Long is Gambling in Vegas rather than mee... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|observer
|16
|End or Reform Topic
|Sun
|Carnac the Magnif...
|1
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Mar 23
|The Protector
|1
|Springfields Small Business Issue's
|Mar 22
|Pity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC