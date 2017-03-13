Jefferson City home is steeped in entrepreneurship
The longtime home of Betty Jo and the late F. Joe DeLong at 1107 Moreau Drive is this month's Jefferson City Landmark Award designee. John Schaper designed the two-story brick home in Jefferson City for Ira Lohman, whose law practice was growing in 1937.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Cost eD treatment by MD in Springfield MO
|1 hr
|SPC
|2
|Phentermine (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|SPC
|5
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|2 hr
|observer
|18,345
|Buckhorn
|2 hr
|Rusty
|4
|Where can I find heroin (Jan '15)
|Mon
|YourAverageAddict
|15
|Best transmission shop in Springfield and why?
|Mon
|Guest
|1
|Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Youknowwho
|19
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC