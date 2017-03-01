Entries sought for Watercolor USA
The Springfield Art Museum reminds artists working in watermedia to submit their entries for Watercolor USA before the March 6, deadline. Organized in 1962, this year marks the 56th year of Watercolor USA, the nationally known exhibition open to artists from all 50 states and U.S. territories.
