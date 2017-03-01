Entries sought for Watercolor USA

Entries sought for Watercolor USA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

The Springfield Art Museum reminds artists working in watermedia to submit their entries for Watercolor USA before the March 6, deadline. Organized in 1962, this year marks the 56th year of Watercolor USA, the nationally known exhibition open to artists from all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 25 min Richard the Real One 17,687
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 1 hr BLS 22,953
the x-spot! (Mar '14) 11 hr Dlj337 66
News Trump's joint session address, Springfield PD a... 16 hr BLS 1
nude clubs (Apr '11) Feb 26 Rusty 16
the fruit of my loins Feb 25 Royalty 5
tired of this Mo state it sucks (springfield) (Jan '13) Feb 25 Rusty 31
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Greene County was issued at March 03 at 1:51PM CST

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC