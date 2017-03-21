Education 38 mins ago 9:28 p.m.Missouri House passes charter expansion bill

Education 38 mins ago 9:28 p.m.Missou...

Two philosophies about public education were at odds in the Missouri Legislature this week as the House debated, and narrowly passed, a proposal to expand charter schools in the state on Thursday with an 83-76 vote. The bill would allow charter schools to move into heavily-populated districts, such as Springfield and Columbia, and allows them to open in a district when at least one building meets less than 60 percent of state standards.

