Colorado city fights to keep ban on topless women

In this Aug. 7, 2015, photo, people participate in a topless rally to dispute a city ordinance on exposure that requires women to cover their nipples in Springfield, Mo. Nipples can be exposed in Springfield while the American Civil Liberties Union and city leaders seek to resolve a dispute over an indecent exposure ordinance passed after the topless rally, the ACLU announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2016.

