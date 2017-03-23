Cloud House makes it rain on demand with creative water harvesting system
You won't have to do a rain dance to make it rain at the Cloud House-sitting in one of its rocking chairs should do the trick. Artist Matthew Mazzotta created the Cloud House, a gabled pavilion with a cloud-like sculpture that releases collected rainwater whenever someone sits inside the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Rusty
|23,233
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Thu
|The Protector
|1
|Springfields Small Business Issue's
|Mar 22
|Pity
|1
|best the tattoo shop in town?
|Mar 21
|tattsmcgee
|1
|Hard as a rock lady's need your help today
|Mar 21
|milfmaster
|6
|Where can I find heroin (Jan '15)
|Mar 19
|USA lady
|18
|ANR (adult nursing relationship) (Jan '15)
|Mar 19
|Jmsgirl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC