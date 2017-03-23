Cloud House makes it rain on demand w...

Cloud House makes it rain on demand with creative water harvesting system

You won't have to do a rain dance to make it rain at the Cloud House-sitting in one of its rocking chairs should do the trick. Artist Matthew Mazzotta created the Cloud House, a gabled pavilion with a cloud-like sculpture that releases collected rainwater whenever someone sits inside the building.

