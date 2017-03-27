City cuts costs
Sitting with the four elected aldermen and City Clerk Leslie Houk in council chambers Thursday was Crystal Reynolds of Pinnacle Consulting in Springfield, who served as the city's spokesperson on the subject of budget adjustments, a discussion that lasted nearly 1-1/2 hours. Reynolds gave an overview of the aforementioned budget adjustments, noting that the city's revenue collections were down in virtually every fiscal area for the current 2016-17 fiscal year, which ends June 30. "I'm still unsure of how will handle emergencies," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Webster County Citizen.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Irish Eyes of Blue
|23,317
|john stevens (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|A fan
|5
|Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Samsung
|20
|Billy Long is Gambling in Vegas rather than mee... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|observer
|16
|End or Reform Topic
|Mar 26
|Carnac the Magnif...
|1
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Mar 23
|The Protector
|1
|Springfields Small Business Issue's
|Mar 22
|Pity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC